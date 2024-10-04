Gens Own Unfortunate Fall at Home to IceDogs

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals fall 5-3 to the Niagara IceDogs as the Gens have still yet to win on home ice.

Colby Barlow made his debut as a General and Brady Smith picked up his first goal in the Ontario Hockey League.

Oshawa was in control for the first period opening the scoring when the puck found its way to Zack Sandhu and the defenceman made no mistake snapping home into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Gens kept the pressure coming as they doubled the lead when Luca D'Amato made a beautiful slap pass to find Tyler Graham on the back door and the winger tapped it in to make it 2-0 Oshawa.

But the tide shifted after that as the IceDogs got one back in the first when Sean Doherty picked the puck up behind the net making a move to the front before jamming it through Oster making it 2-1 Gens.

The IceDogs carried that into the second as they rattled off three goals in the second period as Braidy Wassilyn scored his first two goals in the OHL before Ryan Roobroeck got his first of the season as Niagara took a 4-2 lead.

In the third period, Oshawa cut the lead in half when the team's first-round pick in the last draft, Smith scored his first goal in the OHL making it 4-3 IceDogs.

In the last minute, Roobroeck got the puck crossing the blue line before firing the puck into the empty night.

The Oshawa Generals' next game is Sunday, October 6th when they take on the Barrie Colts, get your tickets here.

