Rangers Earn Overtime Point in Goaltender Battle

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Game Summary: It was a goaltending battle at The Aud tonight, with the Rangers ultimately falling 2-1 in overtime. Adrian Misaljevic scored his first of the season in the contest as Jackson Parsons shined, making 27 difficult saves to keep the game tied and force overtime.

Evan Konyen scored the first goal of the game at the end of the first before a scoreless second period kept the fans nervous. Misaljevic ended the scoring drought and brought The Aud alive as he scored 2:15 into the third. In overtime, Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg ended the game with his second goal of the season.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

FLNT 1, KIT 0

17:19 Evan Konyen (3) - Jack D'Arcy, Nathan Aspinall

3rd Period

FLNT 1, KIT 1

2:15 Adrian Misaljevic (1) - Tanner Lam, Luca Romano

Overtime

1:06 Connor Clattenburg (2) - Evan Konyen

The Stars:

First Star: Nathan Day (32 Saves, 1 GA)

Second Star: Jackson Parsons (27 Saves, 2 GA)

Third Star: Connor Clattenburg (1G)

The Goalies:

Tonight was a classic goaltending showdown between two of the OHL's premier goalies. Nathan Day registered the overtime win for Flint as he made 32 of 33 potential saves and earned himself the first star. Earning second star of the game, Jackson Parsons stopped 27 of 29 shots in his third straight start for the Blueshirts.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: FLNT 29, KIT 33

Powerplay: FLNT 0-2, KIT 0-3

FO%: FLNT 48%, KIT 52%

Up Next: Kitchener will travel to Owen Sound tomorrow before returning home Sunday to take on the Guelph Storm. Each game is the first of the against two division rivals; last year Kitchener won five of eight games against Owen Sound and their highway 7 rivals in Guelph.

