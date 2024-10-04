Mangone's Late-Game Heroics Help Spirit to Shootout Win in Sarnia

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit's Calem Mangone versus Sarnia Sting's Nick Surzycia

(Saginaw Spirit) Saginaw Spirit's Calem Mangone versus Sarnia Sting's Nick Surzycia(Saginaw Spirit)

Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit completed the comeback defeating the Sarnia Sting 5-4 in a shootout on Friday, October 4th at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Calem Mangone scored his first of the year with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Michael Misa tallied his eighth goal in four games, continuing his historic start. Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh picked up three assists and scored the winning goal during the shootout. Andrew Oke recorded 28 saves on 32 shots. Sarnia's Nick Surzycia tallied 37 saves on 42 shots.

Saginaw opened the scoring in Sarnia 6:13 into the period with Michael Misa burying his eighth goal of the season. Zayne Parekh found Jacob Cloutier on the zone entry, and Cloutier's slip pass to Misa was ripped past Surzycia.

Sarnia would answer at 12:44 in the period with Carter Kostuch scoring his first of the season. Mitch Young was credited with the assist.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 SAR (Total Shots: 10 - 11)

2:01 into the second period, Kristian Epperson sent a shot that rang off the posts and Jacob Cloutier would score the rebound for his second goal of the season. Zayne Parekh picked up his second assist of the game on Saginaw's 2-1 goal.

Everything changed quickly with Sarnia scoring three goals in three minutes. Beckham Edwards and Tyson Doucette would tally their second goals of the season, and Blues prospect Lukas Fischer scored his first to send Sarnia into the dressing room with a two-goal lead.

After 2: SAG 2 - 4 SAR (2nd Period Shots: 12 - 7 Total Shots: 22 - 18)

14:58 into the third, Saginaw cut into the lead with Lighting prospect Ethan Hay netting a shorthanded goal for his second of the season. Sebastien Gervais slipped a puck to Hay from the corner, and Hay's initial shot rang off the post. Saginaw's captain got his own rebound while falling to bring the Spirit to within a goal. Will Bishop picked up the second assist on Hay's tally

With four-tenths of a second left in the third and the Saginaw net empty, Calem Mangone would tip the puck into the back of the net tying the game at four, his fist of the season. Parekh and Epperson would pick up the assists on the goal that sent things into overtime.

After 3: SAG 4 - 4 SAR (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 14 Total Shots: 38 - 32)

Overtime would have many scoring opportunities for both teams, but the game stays tied sending it to a shootout.

After OT: SAG 4 - 4 SAR (OT Shots: 4 - 0 Total Shots: 42 - 32)

Zayne Parekh scored the lone goal for Saginaw in the shootout as their first shooter. Andrew Oke stopped all three Sting shooters, and the Spirit claim victory on the road in dramatic fashion.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 4 SAR (Total Shots: 42 - 32)

Powerplays: SAG 0/5 SAR 1/6

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (28 Saves / 32 Shots W) SAR Nick Surzycia (37 Saves / 42 Shots L)

Saginaw returns home to face the Erie Otters on Saturday, October 5th at the Dow Event Center. Puck Drop is at 7:05 PM.

