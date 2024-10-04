Windsor Spitfires Reassign F Max Brocklehurst

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler announced today that the Hockey Club has reassigned Max Brocklehurst to the Lasalle Vipers (GOJHL).

Brocklehurst, 16, was drafted by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft in round 3, 57th overall. He appeared in all 5 preseason games and recorded 3 assists.

Max hails from Sackville, Nova Scotia and is expected to make his GOJHL debut Sunday October 6th in Pelham.

