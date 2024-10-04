Firebirds Bury Rangers in OT, 2-1

October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds celebrate win

KITCHENER, Ont. - Nathan Day made 32 saves on 33 shots, Evan Konyen had a goal and an assist and Connor Clattenburg scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Flint Firebirds beat the Kitchener Rangers, 2-1, on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds grabbed the first goal of the game late in the first period. Jack slipped down the left wing boards and sent a pass to the front of the net where Evan Konyen was camped. Konyen flipped a shot on net that was stopped by Jackson Parsons but then grabbed the rebound. He lifted a backhander over Parsons' shoulder and the Birds had a 1-0 lead.

Kitchener answered early in the third period as Tanner Lam and Adrian Misaljevic gained the zone and went give-and-go. Lam hit Misaljevic who snuck behind the defense, received the pass, deked Day and slid a shot past Day, evening the score at one.

The game remained tied at one for the remainder of regulation and eventually progressed to overtime. Just over a minute into OT, Konyen sprung Clattenburg with a stretch pass up the right wing and he gained the zone with Jimmy Lombardi on his left. Clattenburg carried the puck toward the net, put a move on and slid a shot past Parsons for the game-winning goal.

Day made 32 saves on 33 shots and Parsons finished with 27 saves on 29 shots. The Firebirds improved to 2-1-0-0 with the win while Kitchener earned its first point and moved to 0-2-1-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Evan Konyen finished with a goal and an assist and is now tied for the team lead with five points. He also leads the team with three goals...Urban Podrekar made his Firebirds debut after missing the first two games with an injury. He recorded one shot on goal and an even plus/minus rating...Jack D'Arcy assisted on the first Firebirds goal. D'Arcy is from Cambridge, Ontario, less than 10 miles away from the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will return home on Saturday night to take on the Sarnia Sting. Flint will debut its new, orange third jersey and the game is an Orange Out, sponsored by Biggby Coffee. The first 4,000 fans will receive a free orange Firebirds T Shirt and puck drop at the Dort Finanical Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

