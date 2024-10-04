Colts Announce Leadership Group

The Barrie Colts Coaching staff has announced the 2024-25 leadership group.

The group is led by returning captain, Beau Jelsma, named the 25th team captain in franchise history last season. Rounding out the group are alternate captains; Kashawn Aitcheson, Beau Akey, Tristan Bertucci, and Cole Beaudoin.

"Our leadership group is built on strong character and work ethic. The coaching staff is proud and looks forward to working with them to deliver our team values and messages. Each member brings a wealth of unique experiences, from winning with Hockey Canada on the international stage to navigating the NHL Draft process and participating in various NHL camps. It all adds up and we feel this group is built to lead our entire team." Commented Head Coach & GM Marty Williamson.

