Daviault and Edwards Each Score Two in 5-3 Win in London
October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
London, ON - The Otters would return to the ice Friday in London, opening up their six game season series with the rival London Knights. With a lineup still without a few key pieces, the Otters would look steal victory on the road against the reigning J. Ross Robertson Cup champions.
Erie would start the game on the front foot, sustaining plenty of attacks in the London end. An early powerplay would give Erie a chance to strike first which they did, with Carey Terrance finding the back of the net for his second of the season. The Otters would keep the foot on the gas pedal and Alexis Daviault would keep good going for the Otters as he would slam home a rebound to double the Otters lead, 2-0 Erie. Moments later, Wesley Royston would drop the gloves for the first time this year. London would respond well, putting pressure on Otters netminder Noah Erliden but it would be Edmonton Oilers prospect Sam O'Reilly to get the Knights on the board, making the score 2-1. That score would hold after one with Erie leading in shots 15-11.
Erie would begin the second period on the penalty kill. Following the killing of a high-sticking double-minor, the Otters would create scoring chances however it would be the Knights who found the game's next goal with Noah Aboflan's first in the OHL, tying the game 2-2. The Otters would continue to create opportunities with Daviault scoring his second of the game making the score 3-2. The other star of the second would be Erliden who continued to make stellar save after stellar save, keeping the score as is. The Otters would continue to lead in shots on goal 28-25 following two periods.
The third would begin with the game in the balance. It would be the home side to find the period's first goal with Evan Van Gorp's third of the season. Erie would bounce back, after a few big penalty kills, Dylan Edwards would score his first of the season to give the Otters the lead. They would not look back as Edwards would wrap it up with an empty-netter, giving Erie a 5-3 win on the road. Final shot total, Erie 42, London 39.
The Otters will continue their road trip into Saginaw, Mi. with a 7:05 puck drop from the Dow Event Center. Erie returns home to the Erie Insurance Arena next Friday, welcoming in the North Bay Battalion.
