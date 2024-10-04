The Bulldogs Road Ahead for a Western Weekend
October 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
After a tough loss to the Brampton Steelheads to open the 2024-25 OHL season, the Brantford Bulldogs bounced back the following night in their home opener with a 6-2 victory over last year's Eastern Conference Champions, the Oshawa Generals.
The Bulldogs will look to keep that momentum from their home-opener victory in week 2 of the 2024-25 season, with a pair of home games to continue their 4-game homestand.
Game 1: Friday, October 4th vs Owen Sound Attack
In their first game of the week, the Brantford Bulldogs (1-1-0-0) will look to stay undefeated at home as they host the Owen Sound Attack (0-2-0-0). The Bulldogs won both of their matchups vs the Attack last season.
Storyline to watch:
Bulldogs netminder Ryerson Leenders will take on former international teammate and Attack goalie Carter George. Both goaltenders won gold with Team Canada at the 2024 U-18 World Hockey Championships, with George backstopping Canada to a 6-4 victory in the Gold Medal Game over the United States.
Game 2: Saturday, October 5th vs Windsor Spitfires.
The Bulldogs will wrap up their weekend back-to-back against the Windsor Spitfires (2-0-1-0). The Bulldogs won both matchups vs the Spitfires last season.
Storyline to watch:
Last year's OHL Rookie of the Year, Bulldogs forward Jake O'Brien, will battle this year's current rookie scoring leader Ethan Belchetz. The first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft, Belchetz has currently tallied 4 goals and 8 points in just three games this season. This not only leads all OHL rookies in scoring, but also ties him for the top spot league-wide in points, equalling the total of Saginaw's Michael Misa.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024
- The Bulldogs Road Ahead for a Western Weekend - Brantford Bulldogs
- Rangers Set to Host Flint Firebirds in Friday Night Showdown at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Windsor Spitfires Reassign F Max Brocklehurst - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Day: Game 3, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Get Early Rematch in Sarnia Friday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- 67's Acquire Pick from Greyhounds for Charlie Hilton - Ottawa 67's
- Hounds Add Hilton from 67's - Soo Greyhounds
- Generals Host IceDogs Looking for Success with Barlow on Roster - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- The Bulldogs Road Ahead for a Western Weekend
- Bulldogs Drop the Puck on Girls Hockey Weekend Presented by Scotiabank
- Brantford Bulldogs 2024-25 Home Opener Tonight Presented by Adkins Financial
- Thomas Leads Bulldogs to Home Opener Victory
- Undermanned Bulldogs Drop Season Opener in Brampton