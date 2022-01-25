McNiven Becomes Fourth Icemen Player to Reach NHL

January 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Former Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Michael McNiven became the fourth Icemen player and 719th former ECHL player to reach the National Hockey League when he debuted with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at Minnesota.

McNiven is the 21st former ECHL player to make his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 27 career ECHL games from 2017-20 with an overall record of 10-13-3 with three shutouts, a 3.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905 in stints with the Icemen, Norfolk Admirals, Adirondack Thunder and Brampton Beast.

A resident of Winnipeg, Manitoba, McNiven has seen action in 81 career games with Laval of the American Hockey League where he is 31-34-8 with four shutouts, a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

McNiven now joins forward Kole Sherwood (Columbus Blue Jackets), forward Jansen Harkins (Winnipeg Jets), and Jack Ahcan (Boston Bruins) as former Icemen players to reach the NHL.

The Icemen are back in action Friday, when they travel to Atlanta to battle the Gladiators at 7:30 p.m.

Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV

For ticket information, contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.