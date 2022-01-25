Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: JAN 26-29

The 'Clones are back in town looking to get back on track to wrap up January!

Here's what's on tap for the Cyclones this week:

WEDNESDAY 1/26: Cincinnati welcomes the Wheeling Nailers to Heritage Bank Center for the first of two consecutive meetings on the week. It's another $1 BEER NIGHT!

FRIDAY 1/28: The 'Clones take on the Nailers to start MARVEL SUPER HERO WEEKEND! Thor, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man will be on and around the concourse for photo opportunities, plus the Cyclones will wear specialty Thor jerseys that will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the weekend!

SATURDAY 1/29: MARVEL SUPER HERO WEEKEND continues Saturday evening with the Indy Fuel visiting The Queen City! The Cyclones will again wear Thor Specialty Jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game.

All three games this week are slated for 7:30PM with doors opening at 6:30PM.

Each game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/

For additional ticketing information, please call 513-421-PUCK or head to Cycloneshockey.com.

