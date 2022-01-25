Newfoundland's Centazzo Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Orrin Centazzo of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 17-23.
Centazzo scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in three games last week.
The 21-year-old tallied five points (3g-2a) in 9-4 win at Kansas City on Friday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday and added an assist in a 5-1 loss at Tulsa on Sunday.
A native of Marwayne, Alberta, Centazzo has recorded 22 points (11g-11a) in 21 games with the Growlers this season.
Prior to turning pro, Centazzo totaled 184 points (84g-100a) in 260 career games in the Western Hockey League with Kamloops and Everett.
On behalf of Orrin Centazzo, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Jan Mandat, Indy (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Mason Mannek, Utah (4 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (Idaho), Marcus Crawford (Kansas City), Brett Boeing (Toledo) and Nick Hutchison (Wheeling).
Orrin Centazzo of the Newfoundland Growlers
