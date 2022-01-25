Newfoundland's Centazzo Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

January 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Orrin Centazzo of the Newfoundland Growlers

(Newfoundland Growlers) Orrin Centazzo of the Newfoundland Growlers(Newfoundland Growlers)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Orrin Centazzo of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 17-23.

Centazzo scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 21-year-old tallied five points (3g-2a) in 9-4 win at Kansas City on Friday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday and added an assist in a 5-1 loss at Tulsa on Sunday.

A native of Marwayne, Alberta, Centazzo has recorded 22 points (11g-11a) in 21 games with the Growlers this season.

Prior to turning pro, Centazzo totaled 184 points (84g-100a) in 260 career games in the Western Hockey League with Kamloops and Everett.

On behalf of Orrin Centazzo, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Jan Mandat, Indy (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Mason Mannek, Utah (4 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (Idaho), Marcus Crawford (Kansas City), Brett Boeing (Toledo) and Nick Hutchison (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.