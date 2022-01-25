Kaczperski Signs Tryout Contract with AHL's Syracuse Crunch
January 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tuesday netminder Corbin Kaczperski has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. Kaczperski has won four of his last six starts (4-1-1-0) and leads the ECHL with 247 saves in January. For the season, the rookie netminder has generated a 4-4-1-0 record, 2.27 goals against average and .937 save percentage in ten games.
A 6-foot-3, 185-lb., left-handed catcher, Kaczperski (pronounced KAZ-per-skee) signed with Iowa in December and made his ECHL debut Dec. 29, a relief appearance in which he denied 18 of 19 shots vs. Tulsa. He has allowed one goal in six of his ten appearances.
Kaczperski appeared in nine games at the start of this season with Vermillion County of the SPHL. Last season, as a graduate transfer to the University of Denver, Kaczperski went 3-2-1 with a 2.60 goals against average and .868 save percentage. He made a personal-NCAA-high 30 appearances in 2019-20 (14-13-2 record, 2.77 GAA, .903 save percentage). Kaczperski completed his college career ranked third all-time at Yale in goals against average (2.53) and save percentage (.911) before transferring to Denver.
He is the 13th Heartlanders player to earn a call-up to the AHL this season.
Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Corbin Kaczperski makes a save
