Kaczperski Signs Tryout Contract with AHL's Syracuse Crunch

January 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release









Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Corbin Kaczperski makes a save

(Iowa Heartlanders) Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Corbin Kaczperski makes a save(Iowa Heartlanders)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tuesday netminder Corbin Kaczperski has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch. Kaczperski has won four of his last six starts (4-1-1-0) and leads the ECHL with 247 saves in January. For the season, the rookie netminder has generated a 4-4-1-0 record, 2.27 goals against average and .937 save percentage in ten games.

A 6-foot-3, 185-lb., left-handed catcher, Kaczperski (pronounced KAZ-per-skee) signed with Iowa in December and made his ECHL debut Dec. 29, a relief appearance in which he denied 18 of 19 shots vs. Tulsa. He has allowed one goal in six of his ten appearances.

Kaczperski appeared in nine games at the start of this season with Vermillion County of the SPHL. Last season, as a graduate transfer to the University of Denver, Kaczperski went 3-2-1 with a 2.60 goals against average and .868 save percentage. He made a personal-NCAA-high 30 appearances in 2019-20 (14-13-2 record, 2.77 GAA, .903 save percentage). Kaczperski completed his college career ranked third all-time at Yale in goals against average (2.53) and save percentage (.911) before transferring to Denver.

He is the 13th Heartlanders player to earn a call-up to the AHL this season.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - College Night

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.