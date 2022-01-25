Thunder Trade for Tulsa's Phillips and Norfolk's Meyer

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have acquired forward Trey Phillips from the Tulsa Oilers and forward Paul Meyer from the Norfolk Admirals. Both trades are for future considerations.

Phillips, 28, is in his third full season in the ECHL having suited up for Tulsa, Jacksonville, Rapid City, and Fort Wayne. Prior to turning pro in 2018-19, Phillips attended the University of Vermont. In 100 NCAA games, Phillips scored eight goals and notched 24 assists.

Meyer, 25, is in his second full season in professional hockey. The Edina, MN native has played in 15 games with the Admirals this season. Meyer has also seen time with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and South Carolina Stingrays and the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. Meyer is an alumnus of Colgate University.

