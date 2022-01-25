Steelheads Weekly - January 24, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (20-16-1) begin a four-game homestand to close out January and embark on the second half of the season.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, January 21 @ Rapid City Rush: L 5-2

Shots: Steelheads 34, Rush 29

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Rush 1-for-2

The Rush came out of the gates with the first tallies of the night, striking up two in the first period: one on a blueline shot and the other on a give-and-go that snuck behind the Steelheads defense. In the second period, the Steelheads posted more pressure early in the frame, but the Rush added another tally, this time on the power play on a deflection, to make it 3-0 leading to the third period. The Rush added one more before the Steelheads found life late thanks to two tallies by Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (15:45 3rd; 17:15 3rd) to draw within two, 4-2. However, an empty net goal sealed the game in the 5-2 result.

Saturday, January 22 @ Rapid City Rush: W 4-1

Shots: Steelheads 34, Rush 35

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Rush 0-for-3

The Steelheads wasted no time in pushing the effort for a rebound game. Forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (3:17 1st) added another tally to his weekend from the right circle to take a 1-0 lead. Forward Shawn McBride (5:43 1st), who fed Aksiantsiuk for the first tally, was rewarded with a goal of his own minutes later for the two-goal advantage. The Rush and Steelheads traded turnovers leading to goals with the Rush getting theirs toward the end of the opening period and forward Zach Walker (7:34 2nd) converting on a cough up by the netminder for a 3-1 lead. The final goal game as the last insurance tally thanks to a shot from the center line by forward Chase Zieky (EN, 18:55 3rd) to seal the 4-1 win.

Friday, January 21 @ Rapid City Rush: L 3-1

Shots: Steelheads 32, Rush 31

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Rush 0-for-2

The Steelheads started off strong with production and opportunities, including six shots on a first period power play, however the Rush earned the first tally late in that frame to take the 1-0 lead. Early in the second, the Steelheads answered back thanks to forward Matt Tugnutt (1:12 2nd) on a snipe from the l eft dot to tie the game, 1-1. The Rush answered minutes later on a defensive shot to snag the lead heading into the final frame. Despite the Steelheads' chances in the third period, they could not muscle a shot in, and a broken stick late led to the empty net goal to seal the 3-1 result.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, January 26 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, January 28 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 29 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads host the Kansas City Mavericks for their sole home weekend in Boise this season. The Steelheads and Mavericks split their two-game weekend in December with the Steelheads earning points in both games heading into the middle sector of their seven-game season set. Over their last two season series, the Steelheads have yet to lose in regulation, holding a 5-0-2 record while winning all three meetings in Boise. The Steelheads have also won 13 of 19 games head-to-head, boasting a 13-4-2 record as well as a 9-1-0 record at Idaho Central Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

4 For $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 and bring out the whole family for a Friday night with the Steelheads. Limited availability that sell out fast, so go to idahosteelheads.com to get yours today.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Pink In The Rink: The first jersey auction of the season comes on January 28 & 29 as Pink In The Rink Weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks. Download the Handbid app and register to get ready! Proceeds benefit St. Luke's Cancer Institute.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads closed their six-game road trip with a 2-4-0 record though closed their 11-game series with Rapid City winning six of 11 games.

- The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena, where they've won 13 of 18 games this season.

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk recorded two multi-point games last week and leads the Steelheads in goals (14).

- Luc Brown leads all rookie skaters in scoring (31 points) and second in assists (19) while sitting in the top-20 in scoring across all ECHL skaters.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 14 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

ASSISTS: 22 -A.J. White

POINTS: 35 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 6 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride

GW GOALS: 3 - Kyle Marino

PIMS: 42 - Colton Kehler

PLUS/MINUS: +13 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 117 - Luc Brown

WINS 8 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 1.66 - Matt Jurusik

SAVE %: .935 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 25-12-1-1 .667

2. Tulsa 20-14-0-1 .586

3. STEELHEADS 20-16-0-1 .554

4. Rapid City 19-15-3-2 .551

5. Allen 14-14-4-1 .500

6. Kansas City 18-18-1-0 .500

7. Wichita 13-20-5-0 .408

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

