Former Fuel Goaltender Tomkins to Represent Canada at Beijing Olympics

January 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that former Indy Fuel goaltender Matt Tomkins has been selected to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics.

Tomkins, 27, spent parts of two seasons with the Indy Fuel after graduating from Ohio State University. The Edmonton, Alberta native appeared in a total of 79 games for the Fuel, earning an overall record of 40-28-4-3. After two years with the Fuel, Tomkins joined the Rockford IceHogs where he played two full seasons, registering a 3.17 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

No stranger to international play, Tomkins was selected for Team Canada's 2019 Spengler Cup roster where he appeared in one game and helped the team to the gold medal against HC Oceláři Třinec. After playing four seasons in North America, Tomkins joined Frölunda HC (SHL) prior to the 2021-22 season where he has earned a 14-8-0 record.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.