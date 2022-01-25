Blades Agree to Terms with Defenseman T.J. Fergus

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman T.J. Fergus. T.J. will be entering his first season of professional hockey.

The Oakville, ON native comes to the Everblades after spending four seasons at Acadia University. Throughout his collegiate career -- from 2018 to 2022 -- Fergus combined for three goals and seven assists across 59 games.

Prior to attending college, T.J. played six seasons of junior hockey including two seasons with the OJHL's Milton Icehawks (2012-14) before moving to the OHL with the Erie Otters (2014-17), Hamilton Bulldogs (2017-18) and Barrie Colts (2017-18). Between the four teams, Fergus appeared in 288 matchups across the junior level, recording 19 goals and 110 assists.

The Everblades will return to Hertz Arena this Wednesday, January 26 for their lone meeting of the season with the Utah Grizzlies at 7:30 pm. Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5.

