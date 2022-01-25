Daniel Mannella Wins Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

TULSA, OK - Daniel Mannella is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 17-23.

Mannella went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .970 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old made 36 saves in 3-2 win at Wichita on Friday, stopped all 33 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory over the Thunder on Saturday and turned aside 27 shots in a 5-1 win against Newfoundland on Sunday.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Mannella leads the ECHL with a 2.05 goals-against average, is tied for second with 13 wins and is tied for third with a .929 save percentage in 18 appearances with the Oilers this season. He has also appeared in three games with Chicago of the American Hockey League where he is 2-0-0 with a 1.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955.

Prior to turning pro, Mannella saw action in 44 career games at St. Lawrence University where he went 9-22-3 with two shutouts, a 3.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

