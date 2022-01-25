Norfolk Admirals Hockey Offers 2-For-1 Tickets to Football Fans for Sunday, January 30 Matinee

NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey have announced that they will give Bills, Packers, Buccaneers, and Titans fans two-for-one admission for its 3:00 pm game on Sunday, January 30 game at Norfolk Scope Arena. The promotion is part of the Admirals' upcoming "Burst Pipe" promotion series.

A burst pipe that temporarily paused the Scope's ability to host events caused the Admirals to postpone and reschedule three January home games.

"These teams were hoping to play this coming Sunday, while the Admirals had no plans to play until last week," said Admirals president Billy Johnson. "Four football playoff games went down to the final play this weekend; pipes and dreams were burst. Let's get together on Sunday."

The Admirals host the South Carolina Stingrays Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm.

"The quickly added make-up date allowed us to put a family-friendly matinee on the schedule," Johnson said. "And it lets us communicate that we are here for Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, and Tennessee football fans."

As for proof of fandom of the four teams, Johnson said the only requirement is for fans to mention their team at the time of purchase at the Scope Arena box office on day of the game.

