Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Orlando has also claimed goaltender Bailey Brkin off waivers from the Rapid City Rush.

Miftakhov, 21, has posted a 1-1-0 record in two outings with the Solar Bears this season, along with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. He has also gone 3-4-2 in 12 appearances in the AHL with Syracuse, posting a 2.65 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and one shutout.

Miftakhov was Tampa Bay's sixth round selection, 186th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Brkin (BURR-kihn), 22, is in his first season of professional hockey, and has gone 4-3-0 in seven ECHL appearances with Rapid City and Fort Wayne, featuring a 2.73 GAA, an .895 save percentage and one shutout. He also appeared in 12 contests for the Quad City Storm of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he went 8-2-2 with a 2.07 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound netminder was on the Ryerson University Rams roster for the 2020-21 season, but did not play in any games due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of U Sports athletics. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native played major junior hockey in both the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Moose Jaw Warriors, Spokane Chiefs, Kootenay Ice and Swift Current Broncos, where he appeared in 97 career games and compiled a record of 54-28-6 with a 3.15 GAA, a .900 save percentage and five shutouts.

