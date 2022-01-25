Topatigh Returns from AHL

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Tuesday that defenseman Derek Topatigh has been returned to the Gladiators after being released from a Professional Tryout with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.

Topatigh, a 24-year-old rookie, made his AHL debut on Jan. 17 with Chicago against the Rockford IceHogs and recorded an assist on the first goal of the game. The Mississauga, Ontario native participated in training camp with the Gladiators' AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, prior to the start of the season.

The 5-foot-11 blueliner returns to Atlanta's lineup second amongst Gladiators defensemen with 19 points (5G-14A). Topatigh's point total also ties him for fifth most amongst all ECHL rookie defensemen.

The Gladiators return to the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 PM to take on the Jacksonville Icemen.

