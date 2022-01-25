ECHL Transactions - January 25
January 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 25, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Austin Lotz, G
Worcester:
Devon Paliani, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Orlando:
Bailey Brkin, G from Rapid City
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Derek Topatigh, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Cincinnati:
Add Bair Gendunov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D loaned to Charlotte [1/24]
Fort Wayne:
Add Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add William Knierim, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Orgel, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F traded to Cincinnati [1/24]
Iowa:
Add Jack Berry, G activated from reserve
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G loaned to Syracuse
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Greenfield, G recalled by Stockton
Newfoundland:
Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Paul Meyer, D traded to Adirondack
Orlando:
Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Tulsa:
Delete Trey Phillips, D traded to Adirondack
