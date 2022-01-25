ECHL Transactions - January 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 25, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Austin Lotz, G

Worcester:

Devon Paliani, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Orlando:

Bailey Brkin, G from Rapid City

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Derek Topatigh, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Cincinnati:

Add Bair Gendunov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D loaned to Charlotte [1/24]

Fort Wayne:

Add Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add William Knierim, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Orgel, D added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F traded to Cincinnati [1/24]

Iowa:

Add Jack Berry, G activated from reserve

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G loaned to Syracuse

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Greenfield, G recalled by Stockton

Newfoundland:

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Paul Meyer, D traded to Adirondack

Orlando:

Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Tulsa:

Delete Trey Phillips, D traded to Adirondack

