Pink in the Rink Weekend Returns, Free Vaccines to Open Homestand

BOISE, Idaho - The power of pink returns to Idaho Central Arena as the Idaho Steelheads kick off a four-game homestand with the return of the 15th Annual Pink In The Rink Weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Tickets for all three games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the box office at 331-TIXS beginning at 11:00 a.m. each day.

The Steelheads open the weekend and homestand on Wednesday with a free ticket opportunity pre-game. Injury Care EMS will be on the Grove Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those who choose to get theirs. Those who do will receive a free ticket to the game or a choice of either a $10 concessions credit voucher or a $10 merchandise voucher if they already have a ticket. This is one of two vaccine drives hosted by Injury Care EMS with the second on Wednesday, Feb. 9. It's also a $2 Beer Wednesday with domestic draughts available through the first two periods for just $2.

Friday kicks off the 15th year of the Pink In The Rink Weekend and the first event since March 2019 due to the 2019-20 pandemic-shortened season. The Steelheads began the Pink In The Rink game in the 2005-06 season, and since the outset of the event the Steelheads and St. Luke's Health System have paired up to raise over $200,000 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho, which has accounted for one-third of the nearly $500,000 raised in St. Luke's jersey auctions since the 1997-98 season. In their last event in March 2019, the Steelheads and St. Luke's raised nearly $21,000 towards St. Luke's.

The Pink In The Rink jerseys, designed by Erik Diehl, will be worn for both games on Friday and Saturday and available through an online-only auction on the Handbid app. To bid, download the app, look for the Pink In The Rink event, and start bidding regardless of where you are. Bidding opens at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and closes on Sunday at noon. Fans that win the jersey will receive them either via pick-up or by mail, and jerseys will be autographed by that player.

Proceeds from the auction benefit St. Luke's Breast Care Services, which includes screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.

This is the first of three charity jersey auctions this year as part of three-consecutive months with jersey auctions benefitting local initiatives. The annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation auction takes place on February 25 & 26, and the Marvel Super Hero™ Night returns on Saturday, Mar. 26.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks.

