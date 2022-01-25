Zack Andrusiak Traded to Cincinnati Cyclones

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have traded forward Zack Andrusiak to the Cincinnati Cyclones, completing the player to be named later terms of the acquisition for forward Mason Mitchell, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Andrusiak, 23, played 36 games with the Steelheads during the 2021-22 season, tallying nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points with 19 penalty minutes, four power play goals, one shorthanded goal and a minus-11 rating. The Armstrong, B.C. native was signed out of major junior play by the Steelheads prior to the 2019-20 season, and in parts of two seasons totaled 46 points (19-27-46) and six power play goals through 87 games. He was slated to join the Steelheads in 2020-21 prior to the opt-out year then played with the Orlando Solar Bears for 22 games and earned one goal and three assists.

The 5-foot-11 forward spent four seasons in the WHL between the Tri-City Americans, Prince Albert Raiders, Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips from 2014-15 through 2018-19, posting 149 points (80-69-149) through 202 games. He was a member of the 2017 WHL Championship season with Seattle in his first season with the Thunderbirds.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to open a three-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks.

