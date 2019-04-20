Mavericks Claim Game Five with Four-Goal Second Period

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks claimed a 3-2 series lead in the Mountain Division Semifinals with a 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers Saturday night at Independence Events Center. The two teams combined for six goals in the second period, getting capped off with Darian Dziurzynski's eventual game-winning goal coming with 2:22 left in the second period. The Mavericks now travel to Tulsa for Game Six of the series on Tuesday night.

Both teams exploded for six combined goals in the second period. Jared VanWormer finally broke the lengthy scoreless tie on a redirection at the 8:18 mark of the second period. Nate Widman got his first point of the playoffs with an assist on the goal. Tulsa responded when Alex Dostie broke through to tie the game at 1-1 at the 12:01 mark of the second. Dylan Bredo and Stephen Perfetto assisted on the goal. Mavericks forward Loren Ulett snatched the lead back for the Mavericks just 12 seconds later. The goal was the rookie's second of the playoffs. Cliff Watson and Joey Sides assisted on the goal. The Oilers continued to push back, tying the game 57 seconds later on a goal from Eric Drapluk. Jared Thomas and Ian McNulty assisted on the goal.

With 5:29 left in the period, Tulsa forward Alex Kromm was assessed a five munte major penalty and game misconduct for slew-footing. The Mavericks capitalized with two power play goals on the major penalty. First on a dazzling individual effort by Corey Durocher who put the Mavericks up 3-2 with an unassisted goal with 3:58 to go in the second period. Kansas City forward Darian Dziurzynski doubled the home team's lead one minute and 36 seconds later, tipping home a shot by Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo. Defenseman Jordan Klimek also picked up an assist on the goal. After six goals in the final seven minutes and 59 seconds of the second period, the Mavericks found themselves on top heading into the third period by a score of 4-2.

Tulsa drew closer two minutes and 50 seconds into the third period when forward Tanner Kaspick found the back of the net, making the score 4-3. Roman Ammirato and Scott Hanegar assisted on the goal. The Mavericks held off Tulsa for the remainder of the third period, as Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald kept Tulsa off the scoreboard for the remainder of regulation, sealing the victory for Kansas City and bringing them one win away from advancing to the Mountain Division Finals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club.

Mountain Division Semifinals (Series tied, 2-2)

Game One: 6-4, Kansas City - KC leads series, 1-0

Game Two: 3-2 (OT), Tulsa - Series tied, 1-1

Game Three: 3-2, Kansas City - KC leads series, 2-1

Game Four: 4-3, Tulsa - Series tied, 2-2

Game Five: 4-3, Kansas City - KC leads series, 3-2

Game Six: April 23 at Tulsa

Game Seven: April 24 at Tulsa*

(*if necessary)

The Mavericks now travel to Tulsa for Game Six of the series Tuesday evening. Faceoff will be at 7:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

