Grizzlies Fall in OT in Game 4
April 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Brad McClure scored the game winning 8:05 into overtime as for the 3rd straight game the Idaho Steelheads have defeated the Utah Grizzlies in overtime 5-4 and have taken a 3-1 series lead.
Tim McGauley scored a hat trick for the Grizzlies as he scored 3 goals in the first 24:35 of the game. Utah took a 4-1 lead 5:41 into the second period as Grayson Downing scored a power play goal.
Idaho responded as they got 2nd period goals from Henrik Samuelsson and Steven McParland to make it a 4-3 game headed to the locker room.
Samuelsson tied up the game 10:15 into the third period. It was the 3rd straight game where Samuelsson scored a third period game tying goal.
McClure won it on a one timer in the slot that got past Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr. Idaho outshot Utah 41 to 36 on the night.
Utah finished the game 2 for 5 on the power play, while Idaho was 0 for 2 on the man advantage.
3 stars of the game
1. Brad McClure (Idaho) - Game Winning Goal.
2. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 3 goals.
3. Henrik Samuelsson (Idaho) - 2 goals, 1 assist.
