Cyclones Come up Short in Game 5

Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped a 2-1 decision to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night, in Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati now leads the best-of-seven game series, 3-2. The Cyclones received their lone goal from forward Ben Johnson.

After the Wings took a 1-0 after the first period on a power play goal from forward Tanner Sorenson, they needed just 42 seconds of the second to take a 2-0 advantage when forward Brendan Bradley found the back of the net for the first time in the playoffs.

Cincinnati managed to pull back to within a goal with less than five minutes to play in the second when a shot from forward Brady Vail found Johnson, and he buried the puck to cut the Cyclones deficit in half, 2-1, after the second.

In the third, Cincinnati was on the receiving end of several quality scoring chances, however Wings goaltender Jake Hildebrand was perfect in the final frame to preserve the 2-1 Wings win. Cincinnati was outshot, 34-21 in the game, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 32 in the loss. Cincinnati returns home for Game 6 on Tuesday night. The face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

