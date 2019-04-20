Cyclones Come up Short in Game 5
April 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped a 2-1 decision to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night, in Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati now leads the best-of-seven game series, 3-2. The Cyclones received their lone goal from forward Ben Johnson.
After the Wings took a 1-0 after the first period on a power play goal from forward Tanner Sorenson, they needed just 42 seconds of the second to take a 2-0 advantage when forward Brendan Bradley found the back of the net for the first time in the playoffs.
Cincinnati managed to pull back to within a goal with less than five minutes to play in the second when a shot from forward Brady Vail found Johnson, and he buried the puck to cut the Cyclones deficit in half, 2-1, after the second.
In the third, Cincinnati was on the receiving end of several quality scoring chances, however Wings goaltender Jake Hildebrand was perfect in the final frame to preserve the 2-1 Wings win. Cincinnati was outshot, 34-21 in the game, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 32 in the loss. Cincinnati returns home for Game 6 on Tuesday night. The face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are HERE! The 2018-19 ECHL Brabham Cup Champion Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride, and playoff tickets are on sale NOW starting at $18 per seat for single game tickets and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 20, 2019
- Cyclones Come up Short in Game 5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bradley, Hildebrand Power K-Wings to Game 5 Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
- Monarchs Advance to Second Round with 7-1 Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Adirondack's Season Ends with Game 5 Loss to Manchester - Adirondack Thunder
- Beast Thump Growlers 8-2 for Big Game Five Victory - Brampton Beast
- Beast Force Game Six at Mile One Centre - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - April 20 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs- Round 1, Game 5 vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Otto Somppi Added to Solar Bears Playoff Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: K-Wings Host Game 5 Saturday Night at Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo Wings
- Insider Adam Turner on Utah's OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Fall in OT in Game 4 - Utah Grizzlies
- Three-Goal Second Period Gives Solar Bears 4-1 Win and 3-1 Series Lead over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Erase Three-Goal Deficit, Complete Comeback in 5-4 Overtime Win in Game 4 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Come up Short in Game 5
- Cyclones Game Preview: 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs- Round 1, Game 5 vs. Kalamazoo
- Cyclones Come Back in Special Teams-Fueled Win
- Cyclones Game Preview: 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs- Round 1, Game 4 vs. Kalamazoo
- Cyclones Offense Back on Track with Game 3 Win