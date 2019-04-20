Beast Force Game Six at Mile One Centre
April 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Beast force game six at Mile One Centre in Newfoundland after a dominant 8-2 victory Saturday evening at the CAA Centre in Brampton.
Brampton scored early and often, exploding out of the dressing room with 3 goals in the first frame of play. Goal scorers include David Vallorani, David Pecan and Boston Leier.
The Growlers came out strong and energized despite being down 3 goals to start the second. Josh Kester opened the scoring for the Growlers in the period, with a one-time blast that beat Marcoux over the glove side. Marcus Power added another tally after a Beast turnover behind the net. The teams retreated to the dressing room with the Beast leading 3-2.
It was all Beast in the third after five straight penalties were called against the Dogs from the Rock. Brampton scored 5 times in the final frame from Ciampini, Leier, Beauchemin, Pacan and Tianulin.
Quick Hits
Josh Kestner drew back into the lineup and added a goal
The three stars were 3 - D. Vallorani (BRM), 2 -E. Marcoux (BRM) and 1 - D. Pecan(BRM)
What's Next?
The series continues in St. John's for game six Tuesday night at the Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 and online an mileonecentre.com.
