Beast Force Game Six at Mile One Centre

The Beast force game six at Mile One Centre in Newfoundland after a dominant 8-2 victory Saturday evening at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

Brampton scored early and often, exploding out of the dressing room with 3 goals in the first frame of play. Goal scorers include David Vallorani, David Pecan and Boston Leier.

The Growlers came out strong and energized despite being down 3 goals to start the second. Josh Kester opened the scoring for the Growlers in the period, with a one-time blast that beat Marcoux over the glove side. Marcus Power added another tally after a Beast turnover behind the net. The teams retreated to the dressing room with the Beast leading 3-2.

It was all Beast in the third after five straight penalties were called against the Dogs from the Rock. Brampton scored 5 times in the final frame from Ciampini, Leier, Beauchemin, Pacan and Tianulin.

Quick Hits

Josh Kestner drew back into the lineup and added a goal

The three stars were 3 - D. Vallorani (BRM), 2 -E. Marcoux (BRM) and 1 - D. Pecan(BRM)

What's Next?

The series continues in St. John's for game six Tuesday night at the Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 and online an mileonecentre.com.

