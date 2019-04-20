Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

April 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





South Division Semifinals: Game 5

WHO: South Division Semifinals - Game 5: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

WATCH PARTY: Cecil's Texas-Style Bar-B-Q - 2800 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (3-1) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, as they look to advance to the second round of the postseason for the second year in a row with a Game 5 victory in their best-of-seven South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays (1-3).

MAKE IT FOUR: After dropping the first game of the series, Orlando is firmly in the driver's seat, winning its last three matches. A win tonight will allow the Solar Bears to match their record for consecutive wins in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, which had been achieved last year in a four-game sweep of the Stingrays. A victory tonight will also give the team its third consecutive win on the road, which would set a new Solar Bears playoff record.

SOMPPI IN: Following his reassignment from Syracuse by the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the day, rookie forward Otto Somppi will skate tonight on a line with Troy Bourke and Chris LeBlanc. LeBlanc and Bourke have a combined six points (2g-4a) through the first four games of the series. Prior to his recall in early April, Somppi went on a tear of 13 points (6g-7a) in 10 games from March 13-31.

LOHAN GETS ASSIST: Defenseman Kevin Lohan retroactively received an assist on Chris LeBlanc's second goal in Game 4, as he chipped the puck ahead to Jonne Tammela, leading to the 2-on-1 chance that resulted in LeBlanc's goal. The rookie blueliner and Alexander Kuqali also matched a franchise playoff single-game record by recording a +4 rating in Friday's win, and the pair lead the team in the postseason with an overall +5.

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. Game 6 of the South Division Semifinals, if necessary, will take place on Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.