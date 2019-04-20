Beast Thump Growlers 8-2 for Big Game Five Victory

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Pacan had four points and Etienne Marcoux made 42 saves the Beast rolled over the Growlers 8-2 in Game Five.

The Brampton Beast once again met the Newfoundland Growlers at the CAA Centre for playoff action on Saturday afternoon.

Brampton defeated Newfoundland 4-1 on Thursday night in a game filled with rough and tumble action.

The Beast came out fkying in the first period and it was David Vallorani who got the scoring started. With the Beast shorthanded, the forward anticipated the pass and took it in for a breakaway.

He was able to slide it past Growlers netminder Michael Garteig for a 1-0 Beast lead 7:51.

Not content with a 1-0 lead, David Pacan slid into the zone, made a bevy of slick moves and found twine for a 2-0 Beast lead at 11:26.

The Growlers fell into penalty trouble and the Beast pounced. It was forward Boston Leier who took the shot through Garteig to give Brampton a 3-0 lead at 13:32.

Brampton took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission and trailing in shots 9-8 after 20 minutes of play.

The second period was all Growlers, as they pulled within one with goals from Josh Kestner and Marcus Power at 9:05 and 9:48 respectively.

The Beast ended the second with a five-on-three power play that would carry over into the third period of play.

Brampton hit their dressing room up 3-2 after 40 minutes and trailing in shots by a count of 34-12.

The third period was broken wide open by the Beast, who got on their horses and scored five unanswered goals.

Danirl Ciampini got the scoring started in the final frame with a tally at 3:01. He was then followed by Leier's second of the game at 10:32. Francois Beauchemin kept the pace up with a goal at 11:45 which was then followed by Pacan's tally and second of the game at 14:08.

The scoring was concluded with Artur Tianulin's breakaway goal at 16:10. Marcoux finished the contest with 42 saves on 44 shots. Garteig was credited with 17 saves on 24 shots against.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Vallorani (BRA) 2) Marocux (BRA) 1) Pacan (BRA) The Beast finished the game two-for-six on the power play. The Growlers went one-for-six. David Pacan finished the contest with four points. Game Six between the two clubs goes Tuesday night at 5:30 EST.

Series: Newfoundland leads the series 3-2

