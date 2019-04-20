Oilers Left with Sour Taste in Game 5

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Tulsa Oilers (2-3-0) left Silverstein Eye Centers Arena with a sour taste in their mouths after dropping a pivotal Game 5 by a 4-3 score Saturday to the Kansas City Mavericks (3-1-1). The Mavericks took a 3 games to 2 series lead in the best-of-seven Mountain Division Semifinals heading into Game 6 Tuesday in Tulsa, a must-win for the Oilers.

Both teams were unsuccessful on two first period power plays as the game was scoreless after 20 minutes for the first time in this series. Tulsa narrowly outshot Kansas City 11-10, as Devin Williams stopped all 10 Mavericks shots and Mason McDonald turned away all 11 Oilers attempts.

The teams combined for six goals in the second period, as Kansas City broke the scoreless deadlock when Jared VanWormer tipped in a shot from the left circle to make it 1-0. Alex Dostie tied the score at 1-1 when he tapped in a rebound, but Loren Ulett put the Mavericks back in front 12 seconds later with a shot under the crossbar. Eric Drapluk evened the score at 2-2 with a goal 53 seconds later, but the Mavericks capitalized twice late in the frame during a five-minute major penalty called on the Oilers Alex Kromm.

Tulsa made things interesting in the third, when Tanner Kaspick scored his first Oilers goal, firing a puck past McDonald that squirted out into the slot area just 2:50 into the final stanza. The Oilers appeared to tie the game when Adam Pleskach shot a rolling puck from a sharp angle that looked like it snuck into the top of the net before kicking back out. The goal was waived off and after a lengthy review, it was ruled no goal. Kansas City hung on for the 4-3 win to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Oilers and Mavericks now head back to Tulsa for Game 6 Tuesday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.

