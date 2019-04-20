Steelheads Erase Three-Goal Deficit, Complete Comeback in 5-4 Overtime Win in Game 4

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (3-1-0) erased a three-goal deficit and completed the comeback in a 5-4 overtime win over the Utah Grizzlies (1-0-3) on Friday night from Maverik Center in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinal. The Steelheads take a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Grizzlies utilized special teams for the second-straight game to earn the first goal. Grizzlies forward Tim McGauley rifled a shot off the crossbar from the high slot on the power play to edge ahead, 1-0. The Steelheads overpowered the Grizzlies in shots during the opening frame and carried that momentum into the next frame.

That led the Steelheads to the first goal of an offensive second period at 0:46 when defenseman Keegan Kanzig fought a shot through a screen for his first career postseason goal and a 1-1 game. However, McGauley finished the hat-trick with goals at 1:54 and 4:36 while increasing the lead, 3-1. Grizzlies forward Grayson Downing added to the advantage, 4-1, with a power play goal at 5:41. The Steelheads started to chip back into the lead starting with a goal by forward Henrik Samuelsson in the left circle for a 4-2 game. Just before the end of the frame at 19:54, Steelheads forward Steve McParland took a wrist shot from the high right circle and cut the lead down to just one again, 4-3.

For the third-straight game, Samuelsson sets sail for an overtime decision with the game-tying goal in the third period. At 15:15, Samuelsson cut down an up-ice pass and took the shot himself from the right circle and netted the tying goal for a 4-4 game into overtime.

In the extra period, Samuelsson fed forward Brad McClure for a poke on net that kissed off the left post and across the line at 8:05, securing the comeback victory at 5-4 in overtime and the 3-1 series lead.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (3-1-0) stopped 32 of 36 shots in the win, while Grizzlies netminder Kevin Carr (1-0-3) saved 36 of 41 shots in the overtime loss.

The Steelheads have a chance to win the series against the Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Saturday, Apr. 20 at 7:05 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and ECHL.TV.

