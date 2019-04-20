Bradley, Hildebrand Power K-Wings to Game 5 Victory

April 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- A early second period goal from Brendan Bradley paired with a 20-save performance from Jake Hildebrand was the recipe for the K-Wings on Saturday night as they topped the Cyclones 2-1, forcing Game 6 on Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

The K-Wings scored first for the second straight night and fourth time in the series, this time on the power play. Kyle Bushee let a shot from the left point fly through traffic towards the cage. Parked in front Tanner Sorenson tipped the puck past Michael Houser to give the K-Wings the 1-0 lead.

Kalamazoo doubled the lead less than a minute into the middle frame. Brendan Bradley looped through the high slot before wristing a shot into the top corner, putting the K-Wings up 2-0. Late in the second Ben Johnson got the Cyclones on the board, swatting a puck from the left circle past Jake Hildebrand to cut the lead to 2-1. Johnson's goal was all the Cyclones would score though, as Hildebrand shut the door the rest of the way. Kalamazoo held onto the one goal lead, weathering a late storm and skating out of Wings Event Center with a 2-1 victory.

Hildebrand finished the night making 20 saves on 21 shots en route to his second victory of the post season. Houser stopped 32 of 34 shots in the defeat. Kalamazoo finished the night 1-for-6 on the man-advantage while holding the Cyclones scoreless on five attempts.

The Cyclones hold the edge in the best-of-seven series, leading the K-Wings 3-2. Kalamazoo and Cincinnati will play Game 6 on Tuesday night with puck drop set for 7:35 pm.

Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.