ECHL Transactions - April 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 20, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Walchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Cam Knight, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Charlie Dodero, D activated from reserve

Add Will Merchant, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve

Delete Elgin Pearce, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Neal Goff, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley Sweeney, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Otto Somppi, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Toledo:

Add Trevor Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Danford, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ian Keserich, G activated from reserve

Delete Alex Globke, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jack Walker, F activated from reserve [4/19]

Delete Gage Ausmus, D placed on reserve [4/19]

