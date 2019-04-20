ECHL Transactions - April 20
April 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 20, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Dylan Walchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Cam Knight, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Charlie Dodero, D activated from reserve
Add Will Merchant, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve
Delete Elgin Pearce, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Neal Goff, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley Sweeney, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Otto Somppi, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Toledo:
Add Trevor Hamilton, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Danford, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ian Keserich, G activated from reserve
Delete Alex Globke, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jack Walker, F activated from reserve [4/19]
Delete Gage Ausmus, D placed on reserve [4/19]
