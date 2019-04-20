Otto Somppi Added to Solar Bears Playoff Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Otto Somppi to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Somppi, 21, returns to Orlando after posting 24 points (12g-12a) and eight penalty minutes with the Solar Bears during the regular season. The forward also notched four points (2g-2a) and 10 penalty minutes in 27 regular season contests with Syracuse.

Somppi was a seventh-round selection (#206 overall) of the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Solar Bears continue their first-round series with the South Carolina Stingrays, with Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals set for tonight at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.

