ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Florida's Downing fined, suspended

Florida's Michael Downing has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #C-4, Florida at Jacksonville, on April 19.

Downing was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 8:11 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Downing will miss Florida's playoff games at Jacksonville (April 20) and vs. Jacksonville (April 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo's Sandler fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Luke Sandler has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #E-4, Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, on April 19.

Sandler was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross checking under Rule #59.5 at 15:40 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Sandler will miss Kalamazoo's playoff game vs. Cincinnati tonight (April 20). If Kalamazoo wins, he will miss the game at Cincinnati on April 23. If Kalamazoo loses tonight, he will miss the next regular-season game for which he is on active ECHL roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Idaho's Kessy fined, suspended

Idaho's Kale Kessy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #H-4, Idaho at Utah, on April 20.

Kessy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 17:50 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Kessy will miss Idaho's playoff game at Utah tonight (April 20).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.