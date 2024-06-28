Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it hosts Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 4-6-6 against Toronto in MLS play: 3-1-4 at home and 1-5-2 on the road in the series. This will be the second meeting between the sides in 2024 as Toronto won the first meeting 2-0 on March 23 at BMO Field.

Atlanta is coming off a four-point road trip last week after defeating D.C. United 1-0 on June 19 and drawing St. Louis CITY SC 1-1 on June 22. The team is now unbeaten in four straight road matches.

Atlanta ranks in the top-five in MLS in both shot creating actions per 90 minutes and key passes as it will look to turn those opportunities into goals against a Toronto side that has conceded the third-most goals in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta ranks fourth with 26.16 shot creating actions per 90 minutes and fifth with 216 key passes.

Five Homegrowns featured for Atlanta in each of the past two matches. Through 19 MLS matches, Homegrowns have played a combined 3,754 minutes, with Caleb Wiley leading the group with 1,615 minutes played.

