Revolution Host Columbus Crew

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-10-1; 19 pts.) will aim for their fifth consecutive victory on Saturday night, when they host 2023 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew (8-3-6; 30 pts.) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium. New England's annual Pride Night match is available to watch FREE on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".

New England carries a four-game winning streak into Saturday's match, following a 2-1 road win over FC Cincinnati, who sit second overall in the league standings, last weekend. With a win over Columbus this weekend, New England will reach five straight victories for the first time since June 2021. New England is unbeaten, 9-0-3, over its last 12 games in the month of June, also dating back to the 2021 season.

Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter is set to manage against his former club for the first time since joining New England. Porter, who was named MLS Coach of the Week for Matchday 22, managed the Crew for four seasons from 2019-22, leading the club to its second MLS Cup title in 2020, and the 2021 Campeones Cup trophy. Porter owns a 2-2-1 all-time record against the Crew. This season, Porter has managed the Revolution to a 6-1-0 mark when New England scores first.

In last Saturday's win at Cincinnati, the Revolution netted multiple goals in the opening half for the second straight match. Forward Giacomo Vrioni wasted no time collecting his second MLS brace, scoring in the 21st and 41st minutes. Vrioni, who appeared on MLS Team of the Matchday as a substitute, tallied the opening goal with a left-footed shot before scoring the eventual game-winner with his head. The 25-year-old Albanian striker, who is now level with midfielder Carles Gil atop the team's scoring charts with five tallies on the season, owns three goals and one assist during the four-game winning run.

Defender Xavier Arreaga joined Vrioni and Porter on the MLS Team of the Matchday, as the Ecuadorian international is set to make his 10th consecutive start since joining New England in April. His partner in central defense, Dave Romney, has featured in the Starting XI for each of the last four wins and is now on the cusp of his 200th MLS regular season start. Meanwhile, Aljaž Ivačič has backstopped the Revolution to five victories in his eight starts since his club debut in May.

Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng, one of two current Revolution players who lifted the 2020 MLS Cup in Columbus along with Jonathan Mensah, is also on the brink of personal milestones, as he enters the weekend with 199 MLS appearances and 99 career starts. Boateng has found the scoresheet in two of his last three matches.

Entering the original MLS teams' first meeting of the 2024 season, New England has collected points in six of the last seven encounters. New England holds a 16-18-8 mark at home in the all-time series. The Crew carry a strong run of form into Saturday's contest, having won five of their last six games. Colombian forward Cucho Hernández, who was acquired by Columbus during Porter's tenure, is leading second-year Head Coach Wilfried Nancy's club with a team-high nine goals.

The Revolution will host their annual Pride Night on Saturday with several matchday in the Fan Zone and throughout the stadium. From 5:00-7:30 p.m., the Fan Zone will feature a Pride-themed photo opportunity as well as activations from BAGLY and The Theater Offensive. Before the match, a 30' x 40' Pride Flag will be unfurled on the field during the national anthem by members of GABLE, Gillette's LGBTQ+ Employee Resource group. Pre-match activities will also feature a Pride-themed TIFO designed and painted by The Rebellion. Revolution players will wear "Love Unites" training tops during pre-match warmups.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Matchday #23

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew

Saturday, June 29, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass)

WATCH

Free on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.