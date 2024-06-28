Rapids Look to Extend Three Match Win Streak against Western Conference-Leading LAFC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids (9-7-4, 31 pts.) hit the road for a marquee matchup against LAFC (11-4-4, 37 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at BMO Stadium is set for 8:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

In what will be their second matchup of the season, both sides are coming into Saturday's contest on hot streaks. Colorado is riding a three-match win streak, all of which coming within an eight-day span. On the other side of this one, LAFC are unbeaten in their last eight MLS matches with their last loss coming against San Jose on May 4.

Most recently Colorado was dominant at home against CF Montréal. The Rapids topped the Eastern Conference side by a final score of 3-1 thanks to performances from Calvin Harris, Djordje Mihailovic, and Rafael Navarro. Harris recorded the first brace of his MLS career in the match, with Mihailovic and Navarro tallying one goal apiece.

LAFC is coming off a big win of its own where it tallied six goals in a convincing win over San Jose. Goals from Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga, Kei Kamara, Ryan Hollingshead, and Tomas Ángel lifted the side to their 10th consecutive result at home to start the MLS Season, continuing their undefeated run at BMO Stadium in 2024.

This will be the second time that these two have seen each other this season, with Colorado coming out on top in a 3-2 thriller at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on March 30. Moïse Bombito's first goal of the season started things off for the Rapids, and then a brace from Djordje Mihailovic, which included an 89th minute winner, gave the Rapids all three points against one of the top clubs in MLS over the past few seasons.

That match in March was the start of a scorching hot run of form for Mihailovic, who is now playing his best since joining the Rapids this offseason. The midfielder has now recorded 17 goal contributions in his last 13 matches (9g, 8a), with six goals scored in the last four games on the road. He is also coming off his best week as a Rapid, which included a hat trick against St. Louis and three goal contributions against CF Montréal. Those performances earned him two Team of the Matchday honors, bringing his season total to three.

On the other end of this matchup for the Rapids will be a familiar face in Kei Kamara, who had a short stint with the club in 2020. The forward recently scored his 146th MLS goal, surpassing Landon Donovan's mark and putting him into second place all-time in league history. Kamara has recorded two goals and one assist in 13 appearances for LAFC this season.

