Nashville SC Update

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2024)Ã¢â¬Â¯-After hosting Inter Miami CF (12W-3L-5D) tomorrow, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park, Nashville Soccer Club (6W-5L-8D) will embark on a stretch of three consecutive road matches beginning Wednesday, July 3 at the Columbus Crew (8W-3L-6D) at 5:30 p.m. CT before visiting the Portland Timbers (7W-7L-6D) on Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CT and D.C. United (4W-9L-7D) on Saturday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Following its match tonight, June 28 versus Carolina Core FC, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club is idle until Wednesday, July 10 when the Boys in Blue travel northeast to face New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium at 10 a.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Nashville SC at Columbus Crew (Wednesday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV appÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Nashville SC at Portland Timbers (Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CT)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV appÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

