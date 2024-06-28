CF Montréal Hosts the Philadelphia Union Saturday at Stade Saputo

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will be back in action this Saturday as the team takes on the Philadelphia Union at 7:30pm at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Back from a brief road trip in the American Rockies, the Montrealers get set to host a direct Eastern Conference rival, boasting an overall 10-9-10 record against the Union and a 7-2-2 record at Stade Saputo.

Unbeaten at home since a May 15 visit from Columbus, the Bleu-blanc-noir will be looking to pick up points against an opponent that has three away wins this season.

Mathieu Choinière, Ariel Lassiter, Samuel Piette and Joel Waterman remain unavailable for selection due to national team commitments with Canada and Costa Rica at the 2024 Copa América.

Additionally, striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint made a return to action last Saturday, playing 20 minutes against the Rapids off the bench. Head coach Laurent Courtois will also be able to count on the return of defender Joaquín Sosa, who was serving a one-match suspension last Saturday for yellow card accumulation.

The Union, 11th in the East, is in search of its first win since May 18, having since accrued a 0-3-3 record and a -4 goal differential. Daniel Gazdag, the Union's main offensive outlet, will be unavailable for the visitors following his call-up by Hungary for EURO 2024. The striker has 10 goals and one assist in 15 games. Tied for second place in scoring for the Union are Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre who are both on six goals each.

With respect to personal milestones, defender Gabriele Corbo's next start will be his 50th in MLS.

In addition, Lassi Lappalainen is on the verge of playing his 95th game, which would have him tied for 10th among players with the most games played for the Club in MLS.

Lastly, the annual Around the World match night, presented by Adonis, is taking place once again this Saturday at Stade Saputo. A new mural, this time by Haitian-born Quebec artist Jimmy Baptiste, will be unveiled in the concourse, while performances by Cirque du Soleil artists are also on the docket before the match and at halftime. As part of the festivities, fans are also invited to sport the colours of their home country or favourite nation.

