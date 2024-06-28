Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers Preview

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United this weekend travels to face the Portland Timbers in another crucial mid-season Western Conference contest.

Last time these two teams face, Minnesota United saw second-half goals scored by Robin Lod and Sang Bing Jeong propel the Loons past the Timbers by a 2-1 score at Allianz Field in May, which extended a win streak at home against the Portland side. Heading into Saturday night's fixture at Providence Park, MNUFC looks to get back to winning ways and break a current three-game losing streak. Last year at Providence Park, Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the lone goal in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time to steal a 1-0 victory on May 20, 2023.

The Timbers, however, enter Saturday having won two games in a row, defeating San Jose and Vancouver across the past two matchdays. Those two victories have helped move the Oregon side up the Western Conference rankings, where they sit one spot behind the Loons in the table.

Will the Loons break their losing streak this weekend and possibly capture yet another win against the Timbers in regular-season action, or will the home side defend its famous fortress and continue on their own unbeaten streak?

DEFENDER ZAREK VALENTIN ON HOW TO APPROACH PLAYING IN PORTLAND...

"Enjoy it first and foremost, it's a great environment to play in. The fans are always loud, they always bring it, they bring energy, excitement. It's a big game, I think for us it's been good to have some time in-between this busy schedule and to kind of get back and focus on the basics. Enjoy it, it's going to be a tough opponent who's been in very good form recently, they've turned it around of recent. It's going to be a fun game against a good opponent in a good environment. What more could you ask for?"

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)

Alejandro Bran - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Franco Fragapane - Leg (Out)

Carlos Harvey - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Tani Oluwaseyi - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Teemu Pukki - Knee (Out)

Dayne St. Clair - Not Due to Injury (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

