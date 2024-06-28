Earthquakes Legends Attend Flag-Raising Ceremony at San Jose City Hall

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes took part in a flag-raising ceremony at San Jose City Hall Thursday afternoon to celebrate the club's 50th Anniversary Week.

Councilmember Dev Davis and Quakes President Jared Shawlee were joined by Johnny Moore - the club's very first signing in 1974 and MLS Cup-winning general manager - along with nearly 50 former players and coaches from the past five decades. More than 200 people attended the event at the Rotunda.

The Quakes are preparing to host the LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium in the 101st California Clasico on Saturday, June 29, to culminate their 50th Anniversary Week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 28, 2024

Earthquakes Legends Attend Flag-Raising Ceremony at San Jose City Hall - San Jose Earthquakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.