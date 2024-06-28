LAFC Hosts the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, June 27, at Bmo Stadium Looking to Extend 10-Game Unbeaten Streak

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosts the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, June 29, presented by ZippyPaws. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera, La Mera).

LAFC is in first place in the Western Conference and looking to extend its club-record unbeaten streak to 11 games across all competitions. The Western Conference matchup is the second meeting between LAFC and Colorado this season, with the Rapids taking a 3-2 victory in Colorado on March 30. The Black & Gold leads the all-time regular-season series with an 6-4-1 (W-L-T) record.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids

Kickoff: June 29 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

