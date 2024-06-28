GRAMMY Award-Winning DJ and Producer AFROJACK Set to Perform at the LA Galaxy's Fourth of July Home Match at Rose Bowl Stadium

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that globally-recognized Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer AFROJACK will perform during 2024 MLS Regular Season Match against LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). AFROJACK's performance will set the stage for the biggest crosstown rivalry game in MLS. This is the second performance of the week after AFROJACK's sold-out show at the Hollywood Palladium.

"Our game-day experience is of the utmost importance to our guests and fans. That's why we're excited to announce that Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer AFROJACK will headline our LA Galaxy match this Fourth of July at the Rose Bowl Stadium," said LA Galaxy Chief Brand and Creative Officer Will Misselbrook. "This show continues to enhance our approach to creating an immersive fan experience with legendary musical acts. There is no better place for top-tier soccer and innovative electronic music to take center stage than at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium."

A native of Spijkenisse, a town outside Rotterdam, Netherlands, GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer Nick van de Wall (aka AFROJACK), is known as one of the most innovative artists of his genre. AFROJACK made his breakthrough with the multi-platinum-selling single 'Take Over Control' in 2010 and has lent his production skills to tracks and co-created major hits for artists including Beyoncé, Pitbull, Will.i.am, French Montana and Lil Jon. In 2011, he won a GRAMMY award for his remix of Madonna's 'Revolver' and achieved a second nomination with Chris Brown and 'Look at Me Now' (feat. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes). He has collaborated with electronic music heavyweights Diplo, Hardwell and Steve Aoki in creating industry-defining hits including double-platinum 'Titanium' with David Guetta and Sia.

AFROJACK was one of the first DJs to secure a Las Vegas residency and he continues to entertain as a resident artist on The Strip. He performs at the biggest clubs and has headlined for major festivals including Ultra, Tomorrowland, EDC and Coachella. AFROJACK also produces his own music on his record label, Wall Recordings, and cultivates the careers of leading-edge electronic artists and producers. In 2023, he added more tracks to his repertoire with 'Push It' with Hardwell and 'Let Me Go' with Theresa Rex. His release with Julian Cross, 'All I Need' has nearly 4 million streams to date and earlier this year, AFROJACK released single 'We Can't Stop' with Lil Jon and Timmy Trumpet. In June 2024, AFROJACK reunited with Pitbull and NE-YO for the hit collaboration, '2 The Moon,' over a decade after their iconic anthem, 'Give Me Everything.' AFROJACK's accolades include inclusion on the Forbes '30 Under 30' and 'The World's Highest paid DJ's' lists. AFROJACK was also named one of the 50 Most Important People in EDM by Rolling Stone and was the second DJ ever to cement his hands into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The LA Galaxy's Fourth of July home match against LAFC at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium featuring AFROJACK includes day-long activities and entertainment starting at 2:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. A rematch of last season's historic Fourth of July game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and conclude with the longest-running fireworks display on the west coast. Fans are encouraged to secure their spot to enjoy AFROJACK's performance and this historic match at Rose Bowl Stadium by visiting lagalaxy.com/tickets.

The match on July 4 between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 23rd edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-8-5 (47 GF, 47 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 7-6-5 (37 GF, 38 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In four meetings across all competitions between the two teams during the 2023 campaign, the series was tied 2-2-0 (8 GF, 8 GA). In 10 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 7-1-2 (23 GF, 14 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Rose Bowl Stadium, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over LAFC in the 20th edition of El Tráfico before a new MLS single-match standalone attendance record of 82,110 fans on July 4, 2023. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to LAFC at BMO Stadium on April 6. In 22 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match.

