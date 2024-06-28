Earthquakes, Wisła Kraków Agree to Mutually End Mikołaj Biegański Loan Deal
June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has ended their season-long loan deal with Polish side Wisła Kraków for goalkeeper Mikołaj Biegański by mutual agreement.
Biegański, 22, made seven starts this season for The Town FC, the Earthquakes' second team in MLS NEXT Pro. The shot-stopper recorded 24 saves over 630 minutes and conceded eight goals in seven games.
Before arriving in San Jose, Biegański made 54 career appearances for Wisła Kraków, including 19 starts in the Ekstraklasa, the Polish first division. Prior to joining Wisła Kraków in 2021, he made his pro debut at just 15 years old with Skra Częstochowa, where he spent the next five seasons.
Internationally, Biegański has represented Poland's youth national team, earning 13 caps across the Under-16, U-17, U-20 and U-21 levels.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes have ended their season-long loan deal with Polish side Wisła Kraków for GK Mikołaj Biegański by mutual agreement.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 28, 2024
- LAFC Hosts the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, June 27, at Bmo Stadium Looking to Extend 10-Game Unbeaten Streak - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes, Wisła Kraków Agree to Mutually End Mikołaj Biegański Loan Deal - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rafael Navarro: Here to Stay - Colorado Rapids
- Rapids Look to Extend Three Match Win Streak against Western Conference-Leading LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Loan Forward Ousseni Bouda to Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Houston Dynamo FC - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Host Columbus Crew - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Hosts the Philadelphia Union Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Make Rare Trip to Texas for Hoedown with FC Dallas - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Finishes 5-Match-Month against Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew Transfer Homegrown Midfielder Aidan Morris to English Football League Championship Side Middlesbrough F.C. - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Announces Matthew Lawrey as Assistant Coach - Atlanta United FC
- GRAMMY Award-Winning DJ and Producer AFROJACK Set to Perform at the LA Galaxy's Fourth of July Home Match at Rose Bowl Stadium - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Legends Attend Flag-Raising Ceremony at San Jose City Hall - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes, Wisła Kraków Agree to Mutually End Mikołaj Biegański Loan Deal
- Earthquakes Loan Forward Ousseni Bouda to Monterey Bay FC
- Earthquakes Legends Attend Flag-Raising Ceremony at San Jose City Hall
- Leagues Cup 2024 Unveils New Soccer Anthem "Nuestros Colores"
- Earthquakes General Manager Chris Leitch Speaks to Media