Earthquakes, Wisła Kraków Agree to Mutually End Mikołaj Biegański Loan Deal

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has ended their season-long loan deal with Polish side Wisła Kraków for goalkeeper Mikołaj Biegański by mutual agreement.

Biegański, 22, made seven starts this season for The Town FC, the Earthquakes' second team in MLS NEXT Pro. The shot-stopper recorded 24 saves over 630 minutes and conceded eight goals in seven games.

Before arriving in San Jose, Biegański made 54 career appearances for Wisła Kraków, including 19 starts in the Ekstraklasa, the Polish first division. Prior to joining Wisła Kraków in 2021, he made his pro debut at just 15 years old with Skra Częstochowa, where he spent the next five seasons.

Internationally, Biegański has represented Poland's youth national team, earning 13 caps across the Under-16, U-17, U-20 and U-21 levels.

