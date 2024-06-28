New York City FC Downs Orlando City, 4-2

New York City FC returned to winning ways on Pride Night in The Bronx, defeating Orlando City 4-2.

Santiago Rodríguez struck first on 15' before Hannes Wolf and Agustín Ojeda scored twice in quick succession on the stroke of halftime to give City what looked a secure lead until the dying moments.

A goal against the run of play from Dagur Thórhallsson midway through the second 45' looked to be a consolation for Orlando until a late concession provided a very brief scare for Nick Cushing's side.

Mounsef Bakrar ensured any anxiety was short-lived when he converted with the last kick of the game to make it 4-2, moving New York back into the top four in the East.

Match Recap

New York City FC were looking to end a run of three succesive defeats when they hosted expansion cousins Orlando City at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

From the off, the home side were in the ascendancy against an Orlando team missing a few key players due to Copa America.

One of those missing was Pedro Gallese, the Peruvian international goalkeeper who was deputized by Mason Stajduhar in Orlando's goal.

The Lions 'keeper could do nothing to prevent the opening tally of the night from Rodriguez, who continued his electric 2024 with a 30-yard daisy cutter that rifled into the bottom corner off the serve from Martinez.

Sadly, the party atmosphere inside the stadium was punctured when a sickening collision between Stajduhar and Jones caused both to be stretchered off after an extensive interruption to the game while they received treatment.

There would be 13 minutes of injury time to play as a result, but NYCFC would go in at the interval 3-0 up, thanks to a devastating double from the Boys in Blue right before the half.

Tayvon Gray was at the heart of both goals with brilliant assists; first, for Hannes Wolf after the Jamaican international defender showed great tenacity to get to the byline for the pullback, allowing the Austrian to thump in his shot at the near post.

Next, Gray turned on his turbo boosters to get to the byline and deliver an inviting cross to substitute Ojeda, who arrived at the back post to score his second Yankee Stadium goal in as many games.

NYC kept up the intensity after the break, but it was Orlando who scored the night's fourth goal slightly against the run of play, when a header from Icelandic midfielder Thórhallsson beat Matt Freese.

Duncan McGuire set home hearts fluttering when he pounced on a defensive mix-up between Wolf and Freese after the 90, but there was time for yet more drama when Bakrar raced onto a James Sands through ball and curled the ball into the far corner, securing all three points.

What's Next

Montreal are next to visit New York City for a July 3 showdown at Citi Field at 7:30PM ET. Get your tickets here.

