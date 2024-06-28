Earthquakes Loan Forward Ousseni Bouda to Monterey Bay FC

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have loaned forward Ousseni Bouda to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC for the remainder of the 2024 season. The Earthquakes have retained the right to recall Bouda before the completion of his loan subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines.

Bouda, 24, joined the Earthquakes as the 8th overall selection of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University. The winger has appeared in 30 MLS regular-season games and scored his first goal on May 14, 2023, against the LA Galaxy.

This season, Bouda has played in six MLS matches. On May 7, he was Man of the Match in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Oakland Roots SC after netting the game's lone goal in the 76th minute. He now goes on loan to a club with several Earthquakes ties. Monterey Bay FC head coach Frank Yallop won two Audi MLS Cups (2001, 2003) and a Supporters' Shield (2012) with San Jose, while assistant coach Ramiro Corrales was a defender for Yallop on all three of those Quakes teams and held several club records at the time of his retirement.

From 2022-23, Bouda also scored 10 goals and collected three assists in 13 appearances for Earthquakes II, the club's second team, in MLS NEXT Pro.

On the international level, Bouda has represented Burkina Faso, most recently in FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month. A native of the country's capital city, Ouagadougou, he made his national team debut in a 3-1 victory over Eswatini on June 7, 2022, and featured in Les Étalons' African Cup of Nations qualifying match last year.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes loan F Ousseni Bouda to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC for the remainder of the 2024 season. The Earthquakes have retained the right to recall Bouda before the completion of his loan subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines.

