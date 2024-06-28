Nashville SC Finishes 5-Match-Month against Inter Miami CF
June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Key Storylines
1. Looking for a third win in a row - The Boys in Gold are hoping to use momentum from their victories over Toronto FC and NYCFC heading into Saturday's matchup. With the team entering the weekend in 7th in the Eastern Conference, the team will be feeling confident heading into Saturday night's matchup against Inter Miami.
2. Coping with Copa - The Boys in Gold are missing the presence of a few Boys in Gold due to the Copa America. Winger Jacob Shaffelburg and right back Shaq Moore are representing Canada and the United States respectively, while Anibal Godoy was with the Panama squad, but has since sustained a thigh injury. Inter Miami will be without some of their big-name players as well, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
Shaffelburg provided the match winning assist in Canada's match against Peru.
3. The first of many - Tyler Boyd and Sam Surridge both achieved personal milestones in Nashville SC shirts for the first time. Boyd netted his first MLS goal as a Boy in Gold, while Surridge registered his first MLS assist.
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami
2024 MLS Regular Season|Matchday 23
Saturday, June 29 | 7:30 p.m. CT
GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
