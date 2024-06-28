Atlanta United Announces Matthew Lawrey as Assistant Coach

June 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that Matthew Lawrey has joined interim head coach Rob Valentino's staff as an assistant coach. Lawrey, who held the role of Academy Director from June 2021 until April 2024, recently moved into an on-field role, serving as an individual development coach.

As Academy Director, Lawrey oversaw soccer operations for each of the Academy teams and Atlanta United 2. He originally joined the Academy for its inaugural season in July of 2016 as head coach of the U-12s before being promoted to the U-15s (2017) and U-19s (2020) while also serving as Academy Manager since January of 2019. Additionally, he was an interim ATL UTD 2 assistant coach during the 2020 USL season.

Lawrey played collegiately at the University of Mary Washington (2006-10) where he went on to serve as Assistant Coach for the men's soccer program (2011-12). Lawrey also served as youth coach at Stafford Soccer Club and Prince William Soccer Inc. in Virginia and was voted Positive Coaching Alliance Double-Goal National Coach of the Year in 2013. Lawrey holds USSF A and EFCL Licenses.

Atlanta United (5-8-6, 21 points) returns to action Saturday, June 29 when it hosts Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

