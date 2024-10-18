Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC

October 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday on Decision Day, the final matchday of the MLS regular season, when it travels to face Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium in a must-win match as the team needs three points and multiple other results in the Eastern Conference to go its way to qualify for the postseason. The match is set to kick-off at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 9-4-7 all-time record against Orlando in MLS play, 4-2-4 at home and 5-2-3 on the road in the series. This will be the second meeting between the teams in 2024 as Atlanta defeated the Lions 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 17.

Atlanta enters Decision Day in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings on 37 points, three points behind CF Montréal in the ninth and final playoff spot. Atlanta must win against Orlando and receive help from multiple other results around the Eastern Conference to qualify for the playoffs. A full breakdown of playoff scenarios on Decision Day is available HERE.

Two Atlanta players rank in the top-10 in MLS in total sprints this season. Saba Lobjanidze ranks fourth with 956 while Brooks Lennon ranks ninth with 833.

Dax McCarty announced he will retire at the end of this season, making Saturday's match in his hometown of Orlando the final match of his MLS regular season career. The midfielder has played 487 MLS regular season matches since joining the league in 2006, which ranks third all-time in MLS history and second all-time among field players. He's made a combined 517 MLS appearances including the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.